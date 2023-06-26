• President Joseph R. Biden — The White House, Washington, DC 20500.
• Governor Kathleen C. Hochul — Executive Chamber, State Capitol, Albany, NY 12224. Phone 518-474-8390.
• U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer — 322 Hart Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. District office: 130 S. Elmwood Ave. No. 660, Buffalo, NY 14202, phone 716-846-4111.
• U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — 478 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. District office: 726 Exchange Street, Suite 511, Buffalo, NY 14210, phone 716-854-9725.
• U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney — 2349 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515. District office: 169 Niagara St., Lockport, NY 14094, phone 716-514-5130.
• State Sen. Robert Ortt (62nd district) — 815 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12247, email Ortt@nysenate.gov. District office: 175 Walnut St., Suite 6, Lockport, NY 14094, phone 716-434-0680.
• Assembly Member Michael J. Norris (144th district) — 718 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12248, email norrism@nyassembly.gov. District office: 8180 Main St., Clarence, NY 14221, phone 716-839-4691.
• Assembly Member Angelo J. Morinello (145th district) — 721 Legislative Office Building, Albany, NY 12248, email morinelloa@nyassembly.gov. District office: 800 Main St. Suite 2C, Niagara Falls, NY 14301, phone 716-282-6062.
