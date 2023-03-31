NEWFANE — The investigation into a series of explosions at Nouryon Chemicals continued on Friday.
Environmental regulatory agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were on the grounds of the Lockport-Olcott Road-based chemical facility through the day, working to resolve the aftermath of the Thursday explosions, and the site was not considered an immediate danger to the public, according to Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County fire coordinator and director of emergency services.
About 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a report about a possible fire in a building at the site, 2153 Lockport Olcott Road. The building is used to store organic peroxide, and canisters of the chemical were exploding in the building. An "uncontrolled chemical reaction" was occurring, the sheriff's office relayed.
According to Chemical Safety Facts, organic peroxide is derived from hydrogen peroxide, but its hydrogen is replaced with free radicals which allows the chemical to flow easier in various manufacturing processes. It is most commonly used in manufacturing with plastics, rubber and sanitation applications.
In the immediate aftermath of the explosions, seven volunteer fire companies — Miller Hose, Olcott, Wrights Corners, Barker, Sanborn, Terry's Corners and Wolcottsville — were called to the scene, along with the Niagara County HazMat team and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. They were able to stop the chemical reaction, and fire crews left the scene about 9 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
The cause of the explosions and a loss estimate are yet to be determined.
