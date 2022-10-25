Former NU student, Syria captive sharing experience
Niagara University alumnus Sam Goodwin will share what he experienced during the nine weeks in 2019 that he spent imprisoned in Syria, which included solitary confinement, a sham trial, blindfolded interrogations and, ultimately, a dramatic release. His presentation, “Winning Through Uncertainty,” will focus on how he embraced uncertainty during this time and the efforts it took to survive captivity.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in room 127 of Dunleavy Hall on the NU campus.
Goodwin earned his B.A. in communication studies and French from Niagara University in 2012, and was a member of the NU Division I men’s hockey team. He has played and coached hockey in destinations like India, Turkmenistan, and North Korea, and moved to Singapore in 2012 to help launch a tech startup business and regional NGO.
