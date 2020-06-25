Falls man charged in now-fatal Father's Day shooting

NIAGARA FALLS — A city man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly Father's Day shooting in the city.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said Brian “Fatboy” Martinez-Torres, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Maurice Hill.
Martinez-Torres was taken into custody, around 11 a.m. Thursday by members of the local U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Falls police detectives. He was located in an apartment in the 600 block of Ninth Street and surrendered to the officers without incident.
The task force had been looking for Martinez-Torres since Tuesday. The investigation was led by Falls Police Detective Kristina Zell, with assistance from Detectives Dan Dobrasz, and Shawn Bosi and the task force officers.
Falls Police patrol officers had responded, just before 11 a.m. on Father's Day, to the 3100 block of Ninth Street for a report of a man shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hill, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.
Investigators said Hill had been shot five times. Detectives said that Hill and Martinez-Torres "disliked" each other and on Sunday that led to an argument between the men, which triggered the shooting.
Witnesses told investigators that the gunman had fled from the crime scene in a red or burgundy colored mid-2000’s Ford Taurus.
Hill was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and was taken into surgery. He remained in critical condition until Wednesday night, when he died as a result of his wounds.
Matrinez-Torres was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was held in lieu of bail of $150,000.
