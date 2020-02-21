Falls police have charged a suspect in the stabbing of another man early Thursday morning.
Police said they were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 4 a.m. to investigate a reported assault. When patrol officers arrived, they found that the 29-year-old victim had been stabbed in the neck at another location.
The attack reportedly unfolded on Old Main Street. Investigators said the victim was sitting in the front passenger-side seat of a vehicle being driven by a friend. The attacker was seated behind the victim.
While the vehicle was parked, the victim and the man in the back seat began to argue. As the argument escalated, the man in the rear of the vehicle reached forward and stabbed the victim in the neck.
The attacker then got out of the vehicle and walked away.
The driver of the vehicle, seeing a large amount of blood flowing from the victim, immediately drove him to the emergency room at NFMMC.
Patrol officers were able to locate the crime scene and found a knife on the side of the road which detectives believe was used in the assault. Other officers went to a home in the 600 block of 15th Street and took the suspect into custody.
Investigators said the victim lost a large amount of blood and was transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he is listed in critical condition.
The suspect, identified as Spencer Groom, 55, 626 15th St., was charged with first-degree assault. Detectives said that, under questioning, Groom confessed to the assault.
He was arraigned Friday in Niagara Falls City Court. Groom pleaded not guilty to the charge and was held in lieu of bail of $50,000.
In response to social media criticism, suggesting that Groom should have been charged with attempted murder, police said attempted murder and assault charge are identical.
"To clarify, both attempted murder and assault in the first-degree are B level felonies," Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Det. Capt. Kelly Rizzo said. "However charging attempted murder forces investigators and prosectors to prove that the defendant intended to cause the victim's death. With assault first, the proof is only that the defendant caused a serious injury using, in this case, a knife."
Police said if the victim were to die as a result of his injuries, the charge would be upgraded.
