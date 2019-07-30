BUFFALO -- A Falls man is on his way to prison for five years for dealing cocaine and possessing a firearm.
Milton Williams, Jr., 35, received the sentence for his conviction, in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity.
Federal prosecutors said, on Dec. 12, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at Williams' Pierce Avenue home. Narcotics detectives recovered three loaded firearms and assorted rounds of ammunition in the home.
They also seized some marijuana and a large quantity of cocaine.
