LOCKPORT -- A Falls man has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with a deadly Father's Day shooting in the city.
Brian “Fatboy” Martinez-Torres, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Maurice Hill. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Niagara County and was held in lieu of bail of $150,000 cash of $300,000 property.
Martinez-Torres was arrested on June 26 after a manhunt that involved members of the local U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force and Falls police detectives. He was located in an apartment in the 600 block of Ninth Street and surrendered to the officers without incident.
Falls Police patrol officers had responded, just before 11 a.m. on Father's Day, June 21, to the 3100 block of Ninth Street for a report of a man shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hill, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.
Investigators said Hill had been shot five times. Detectives said that Hill and Martinez-Torres "disliked" each other and that dislike led to an argument between the men which triggered the shooting.
Witnesses told investigators that the gunman had fled from the crime scene in a red or burgundy colored mid-2000’s Ford Taurus.
Hill was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and was taken into surgery. He remained in critical condition until three days later when he died as a result of his wounds.
