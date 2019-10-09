Falls police are looking into a theft from a user of the Uber ride-sharing service.
A 63-year-old Florida tourist told police that he and his family booked an Uber driver to take them from their Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel to the Rainbow Bridge around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man said after he and his family were dropped off, he discovered he had left his wallet in the back seat of the driver's black Dodge Dart.
The tourist said he tried to contact the Uber driver but got no answer to his call.
While he attempted to contact the driver, the tourist said someone began charging items to his debit and credit cards at the Walmart on Military Road. The victim said $1,000 was charged to his cards.
After returning to their hotel, the tourist said the Uber driver finally contacted him and then met him there. The driver told the victim he did not have his wallet but had one additional rider after the tourist.
The victim's wife was able to contact the rider, with information provided by the driver. The rider denied having the wallet or using the credit and debit cards.
