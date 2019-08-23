A Niagara Falls public school teacher has been fired for violating the district's residency policy.
The local board of education terminated Adrienne Sayers after reportedly concluding that she was living outside the school district. Sayers was employed for 22 years by the Falls School District as a Spanish teacher.
District Superintendent Mark Laurrie confirmed that Sayers had been terminated after board of education members met for about 25 minutes in an executive session closed to the public. Laurrie provided no other details on the school board's action.
Sayer's termination was approved as part of a large package of personnel moves made by the board at its last meeting before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
"We went into executive session and we voted on the matter and then it was approved as part of (the school board's) personnel report," Laurrie said.
The Falls School Board aggressively enforces a policy that requires all employees to live within the district's geographic limits. The board retains the services of a private investigative agency to check compliance with the residency policy.
Sayers has told media outlets that private detectives surveilled her in an effort to prove she was living outside the school district. She reportedly expressed "frustration" with the school board's action.
The high school teacher also told the Buffalo News she is a victim of "selective enforcement" of the residency policy, suggesting other employees who are "connected" routinely violate the policy.
The residency policy has been criticized as limiting the school district's ability to attract talented educators. Few Western New York school district's imposed residency rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.