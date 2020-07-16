Falls Underground Railroad center reopening on Saturday

Visitors will once again be welcome at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center starting Saturday.
The heritage center has adopted new policies to help contain the spread of COVID-19 while allowing visitors into the space once again.
Signage throughout the galleries will help visitors maintain social distance and ensure capacity levels are maintained. A maximum of 25 visitors are allowed inside at any one time.
Face coverings are required, and visitors are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at https://78672.blackbaudhosting.com/78672/tickets?tab=3&txobjid=84713359-a4d8-4856-83e0-251bc9d03e59.
The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls, and aims to inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and take action toward an equitable society. Open since May 2018, the permanent exhibition, "One More River to Cross," features the rich stories of the Underground Railroad in Niagara Falls, the crucial role played by its location and geography, and the actions of its residents – particularly its African American residents. The heritage center’s immersive exhibits and cutting-edge interpretation affirmatively align with the principles of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, whose mission is to connect the past to modern social justice issues – “to turn memory to action.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.