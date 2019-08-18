A Niagara Falls woman is suing the Diocese of Buffalo, the Niagara Falls Catholic School Network and the now-closed Saint Dominic Savio Middle School over abuse and harassment she says she suffered from a former computer teacher.
Vanessa DeRosa-Wrest, 29, of Niagara Falls, says Christian Butler, who worked at the school from 2002 to 2004, followed her after practice, exposed her to pornography in his classroom and made several lewd remarks, including asking her to strip naked and have sex with him. She also alleged Butler once chased her down a hallway and shoved her around by her shirt, demanding to know if she was wearing a tape recorder.
On another occasion, she said, Butler struck the back of her knee, causing her to fall onto his groin.
The alleged abuse occurred between September 2002 and June 2003, when DeRosa-Wrest was a student in his class.
She was 13.
She alleged then-Principal Patricia Muscatello learned of the complaints against Butler in November 2002, after Vice Principal Mary Champoux discovered a note, exchanged between DeRosa-Wrest and a friend, concerning Butler's behavior.
On Jan. 13 2003, four students addressed Butler's behavior in a meeting with Champoux, who passed the information along to Muscatello, according to the suit.
"Muscatello again did nothing," the suit states.
Butler was placed on administrative leave in June 2004 after authorities learned Butler had subjected DeRosa-Wrest and two other girls to abuse. DeRose-Wrest reported him to a child abuse hotline, according to her attorney, William A. Lorenz, Jr.
Investigators also uncovered child pornography on Butler's computer.
Butler pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2004 to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child and was sentenced to probation.
In 2007, he admitted to violating the rules of his probation and was resentenced to the maximum punishment — 16 months to four years in state prison.
Butler was paroled in December 2009 and at some point moved to Broward County, Florida where he was convicted in 2013 of failing to register as a sex offender.
In January 2017, Butler was caught in an FBI child pornography sting. An undercover FBI agent posted an ad on a public messaging board for nude photos of a 9-year-old girl. Butler responded to the offer and sent the agent a code for a gift card in return for sexual photos of the girl.
He pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography and was sentenced in August 2017 by a federal judge to 25 years in federal prison.
The state's former statue of limitations prevented DeRosa-Wrest from joining a 2014 suit against the diocese, which resulted in settlements for two women who say Butler abused them as girls.
But the Child Victims Act, signed into law Feb. 14, raised the statue of limitations for civil cases from 23 to 55.
DeRosa-Wrest filed a lawsuit in March, but later discontinued the suit. Lorenz said the law does not make clear whether those who are under 55 now can sue over abuse that occurred before its passage. So they waited until Aug. 14, the start of a one-year period during which childhood abuse victims can sue regardless of how much time has passed.
"To ensure there wouldn’t be any fight over the timeliness of it, we decided to wait until the window has opened," Lorenz said.
A diocese of Buffalo spokeswoman did not respond to several requests for comment.
