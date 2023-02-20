A rally will be taking place at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. tonight to support a piece of legislation entitled, “Resolution Creating the Agricultural Rights Advisory Panel.”
“We will meet and likely hear from some legislators who are in support of our right to farm, have livestock and provide for ourselves and the community,” reads an online flyer for the rally. “Please come show your support for your local farmers.”
If it is passed, the Agricultural Rights Advisory Panel would gives its recommendations to the Niagara County Legislator on what laws to enact depending on the affect upon the farming community. In this way, farmers will have a voice, at least in the county.
“Farmers in New York compose of something lie 1.5% of the population,” Paul Strobel, owner of Strobel Farms, said. “We have no voter block but we feed everyone in this country and many in the world.”
Strobel said he enjoys educating his customers when they visit his small retail store. He has been farming since he was 12 years old, and knows the ins and outs of raising cattle and hogs and likes to describe his knowledge as “real world” truths.
He noted that the state legislature is dominated by many assemblyman and senators who do not have agriculture in their districts, but are affecting his livelihood.
“People in New York City don’t do or understand what I do,” he said.
On the issue of the panel, Strobel said that “it takes standing up to get things done.” He noted that the panel would only be recommending to one county, but it "has to start somewhere."
Ed Pettitt, also of Newfane and advocate for farmers’ rights, said that small panels like these can have a drastic affect on the county.
Pettitt noted a 2nd Amendment panel for Niagara County recommended hiring a part-time special investigator to process gun permits as new gun laws were implemented across the state.
While other counties had a huge backlog of permits to process, Niagara County processed 1,600 in August of 2022. This was after processing a total of 1,200 permits for 2021. The panel was efficient enough to predict the incoming wave of applications and get behind a solution that was successful for the county, he said.
The agricultural panel will probably be composed by six individuals and be co-chaired by a legislator, Strobel and Pettitt said. The civilian volunteers would be diverse as the farming community is and feature animal raising for beef and pork, dairy and eggs, as well as vegetable and produce farmers. They would also probably include small processors in the county, as well, Strobel said.
Legislator Dave Godfrey said that Niagara County’s agricultural industry was the most valuable use of land within it. He gave an example of the dairy agriculture industry, which depends on grain, which depends on people to grow it, another form of agriculture.
“Our farmland fills a multitude of industries and economics that support our county and community,” Legislator Dave Godfrey said. “They don’t make dirt anymore.”
