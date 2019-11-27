Fashion Outlets hosting Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping events

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will be kicking off the holiday shopping season Thursday and Friday with its annual Fashionably Late and Fashionably Early events which will feature gift card giveaways, "swag bags" for select shoppers and deals on items inside stores.
Doors open to shoppers at 8 p.m. today and 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
Exclusive ‘swag bags’ will be given away to the first 100 people in line will take place at 8 p.m. tonight and again at 7 a.m. Friday. Each swag bag will contain a mystery retailer gift card, valued anywhere from $10 to $100, along with special offers and a Fashion Outlets savings pass.
In order to get a swag bag, shoppers will need to line up outside of mall entrance 6. The first 100 people in line will receive a special bracelet that they will redeem for a free swag bag when the mall opens. For more information and exact locations, visit the Fashion Outlets’ Fashionably Late webpage for Thanksgiving and the Fashionably Early webpage for Black Friday.
The Fashionably Late event will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. today, with the Fashionably Early event running from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is located at 1900 Military Road in Niagara Falls.
A national survey of 1,200 consumers commissioned by the auditing firm Deloitte commissioned a national survey of 1,200 consumers found that more than three-quarters of respondents (79%) plan on holiday shopping during the Thanksgiving period. Of those who plan to shop in-store, more than one quarter of respondents (26%) will do so on Thanksgiving Day, and 70% will do so on Black Friday. The survey was conducted online between Oct. 31 and Nov. 5 and found that shoppers are expected to spend an average of $415 per household between between Thanksgiving Thursday and Cyber Monday. Almost all of respondents said they planned to spend the same or more when compared to two months ago (91%); one-third (38%) plan to spend more.
"Despite retailers getting a jump-start on holiday deals — whether that's announcing a pre-Black Friday sale or offering free shipping — we're expecting a solid showing in stores on Black Friday this year," said Rod Sides, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP. "For many groups of friends and family, Black Friday shopping is a tradition that brings them all together. However, online shopping continues to attract shoppers, both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, of the folks we surveyed, more plan on shopping online than in-store during the Thanksgiving period."
