Ron Cheatham found himself without a job on Feb. 15, the day the Lockport School District terminated his contract as a conflict resolution coach.
Cheatham said that he was never given the opportunity to present his side of the events on Feb. 6 when he confronted staff member and coach over some disparaging remarks made of his son.
“Nobody was hurt or threatened,” Cheatham said. “I never threatened the man, and in fact we always got along. I never threatened him. I just wanted some answers.”
Cheatham also noted that Black and People of Color were often held to a different standard than their White counterparts by the Lockport School District.
“Can I be upset as a father when my son was being bullied by a teacher?” he asked.
Cheatham’s wife, Renee Cheatham, is on the school board, but was not informed of the BOE vote that terminated her husband. She was absent from that meeting because she and Cheatham were cheering their son on for Senior Night.
However, on Wednesday's meeting, Trustee Cheatham said it was the students who would suffer from her husband's termination.
“I want to thank everyone who spoke tonight and I will take those to heart,” she said. “Because we’re up here for the students. That’s what we’re here for and I’m not going to sit on the board and not advocate for students.”
Other voices spoke out. In total, nine members of the audience spoke for three minutes each on the subject of Cheatham’s dismissal.
Jill Caruso asked for a “show of hands” of distinguished Lockport alumni, an honor that included placing the recipient's picture on the wall of Lockport High School.
“It’s quite a group of people. It’s a very small percentage since Lockport High School started in 1954, I believe,” Caruso said. “Very small percentage that make that wall. You’ve got pilots. You got attorneys. You got surgeons. … We got an astronaut! And you got Ron Cheatham.”
The crowd broke into applause.
Monica Roland, a retired teacher, read from a letter she’d written for Cheatham when he applied for the position he was just terminated from.
“During Mr. Cheatham’s time as a peer mediator, I came to rely on him almost every day for his support and exceptional ability to deescalate conflict,” Roland said. “Whenever students were upset, unruly or in crisis, Mr. Cheatham would help them deal with their anger or frustration and mine.”
Also speaking was Zion Cheatham. The high school senior read from a statement he'd prepared for that night.
“I always try to the right thing so I don’t get in trouble,” Cheatham said. “I always look up to my father as a mentor, for guidance, protection and for support and love."
"He advocated for me as my father, because I was a victim of character assassination. Another student was told by a coach that I was not a person to be hanging around with and that I bring others down. Now he’s looked on to be a bad person for being a father. I say thank you to my dad for standing up for me and for being a father.”
The crowd again broke into applause.
However on Thursday, newly hired Superintendent Mathis Calvin said he could not respond to questions about the meeting and Cheatham’s future with the district as it was a "personnel" and "contractual" situation.
“I, along with the Board of Education, are considering what we heard, but as for plans or actions going forward, I cannot and should not comment,” Calvin said.
School Board President Leslie Tobin also said in a Thursday email, that she could not comment, but also wanted to thank everyone who spoke.
“As I stated in my comments last night, I truly appreciate everyone that comes to speak to the Board of Education,” she wrote. “It is not always easy to stand up in public and speak, however, community engaging with any form of government is incredibly important.”
