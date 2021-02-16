The FBI is now investigating the Monday night abduction of an NT teen.
The 17-year-old girl was located in Pennsylvania following an Amber Alert.
North Tonawanda Police officials said the abduction occurred about 7 p.m. near 908 Niagara Falls Boulevard. Shortly after the investigation began, police said it became evident that the teen got into a car being driven by Michael Mesko, 50, whom she had a full stay-away order of protection against. Police added that the teen was taken under circumstances the led police to believe she was in imminent danger of serious harm or death.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, FBI agents assisting in the investigation were notified that Mesko’s vehicle was at a rest stop off of Route 80 in Harrisville, Pennsylvania. The vehicle was quickly located by Pennsylvania State Police and the teen and Mesko were found inside.
The teen and Mesko were taken to a local hospital for observations. There was no update on their conditions Tuesday night.
Mask is currently in federal custody and state charges will be forthcoming.
Police aren’t releasing any additional information until the conclusion of the investigation.
