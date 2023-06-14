Casey Darrow, co-owner of Green Mountain Orchards in Putney, Vt., cuts into an apple flower to show the damage done to the apples after a recent frost. Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)