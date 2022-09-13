Charlie Sobieraski is set to become the namesake of the Outwater Park baseball diamond pending a vote by the Lockport Common Council tonight.
Sobieraski died in April of 2022, but during his life he not only served his community in the US Army for two-years and the National Guard in seven-years, he was also a 35-year veteran of the Lockport Police Department, a school board member for 20-years, as well as serving on the board for Lockport Midget Baseball League (LMBL) for 40 years.
He was 88-years old when he died and was a Lockport native.
3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine said he knew Sobieraski throughout his life and was even coached by him when he was in a fast pitch softball league in 1994. Devine knew each of Sobieraski’s children, sons – Mike, Mark, David and Dennis – as well as his daughter, Dawn.
“All of them, all his sons, were tremendous athletes,” Devine said, noting that the family had multiple Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, which was unusual, but made it plain to see that the Sobieraski’s were focused on sportsmanship.
Mike and his brother, Mark Sobieraski, also became directors in the LMBL.
“We had this program that’s been almost 75-years in existence,” Mark Sobieraski said. “But baseball has been in slow declines, so we had trouble getting teams. There used to be a team in every ward when the city had eight wards.”
With less players to spend money on – uniforms and equipment – and still raising substantial funds, the LMBL was faced with a very tough question:
What to do with the money?
“We wanted to figure out how to get rid of some of the money,” Sobieraski continued. “So, we talked about scholarships for the guys … then I said, ‘What would it take to get Outwater Park named after my dad?’ ”
The idea was quickly taken up and preparations were made.
“The sign is going to go on the backstop in Lockport colors, blue and gold, and it’s a 16-footer and will be right on top of the backstop so people can see it sitting on the hill,” Sobieraski said. ‘It’s going to say ‘Charles Sobieraski Memorial Field’ and then on the left side there’s gong to be the Lockport Midget League symbol and on the right hand side is a big baseball.”
At the beginning of the season in April, on the condition that the idea is approved by city officials, a dedication will be made to Sobieraski’s memory and the sign will be installed.
