Mark Brooks has owned The Fieldstone Country Inn on Transit and Robinson roads for 27 years, a relatively small part of the restaurant’s own history, which was built in 1944. He’s a hands-on boss. Cooking in the kitchen. Waiting on tables. He’s not above bussing tables and he loves his employees.
And that’s why this Easter, and any Sunday, including Mothers’ Day, he is taking off for one day a week to spend with his family and his church.
And so is his crew.
“If he wanted us to work it, we’d work it,” Danielle Morreale, the bar manager, said. “He’s a great boss.”
Morreale said she’s been working in the industry for over 14 years, though she’s only worked for Brooks for three of those.
During the Christmas blizzard, it was Morreale’s daughter who noted that it was the first Christmas Eve that they had ever spent a full day together – in all of the 18 years she’s been alive.
“She was right,” Morreale said. “You know going into this kind of job that it’s very busy. You make a lot of money, but you do it by working six-days a week. Weekends. Nights. Holidays.”
According to Brooks, the inspiration came when he started attending Freedom Church. Pastor Craig Campbell, Brooks said, inspired him to put more of his time into church based activities.
“With the way things are going these days, we all need a little family and religion,” Brooks said, a self-professed “work-a-holic.”
But what’s the pushback?
Morreale said that there hasn’t really been any. She noted that the Fieldstone gets a lot of customers throughout the week and many understand the drift of Brooks’ new philosophy.
“We’ve got our regulars who come here everyday,” she said. “They’re all for it. They can live without our cooking for one day.”
Also it works economically, Brooks said. After the COVID-pandemic, it wasn’t feasible to be open everyday of the week for a long time. At the same time he was having health problems – in the end it just made sense and he also was driven to give his employees something they’d long deserved.
“I love my crew,” he said. “A business is nothing without its employees.
“They’ve given a lot, now it’s time to give to them.”
