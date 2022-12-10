As the dates for public comment before an administrative law judge get closer, COIS (Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar) gets ready to go to bat for the community and the character of its town.
In October, ORES (New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting) issued Cypress Creek Renewables a draft permit for the Bear Ridge Solar project, a 900-acre project in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton. Throughout the draft permit, certain parts of the Cambria and Pendleton respective solar laws were overridden by the office, calling them “unreasonably burdensome.” Now citizens of the opposition must find a reason why the project, in part or wholly, shouldn’t move forward.
Inside Cambria Town Hall, a small cross-section of COIS’s leadership sat down a half-hour ahead of the town board’s regular meeting. What would it take to make this solar project acceptable?
The members were adamant. They were not going to stand down or argue small points like tree-cover around the sites and even setbacks from residential property or roads. The town’s solar law was clear. Solar projects of this size should be put on industrial property and not eat up the available agriculture property prized by its residents.
“I think part of the problem is people think this is over,” John Soto said, a local resident who heard about the Bear Ridge Solar project as early as 2016.
“It’s a draft permit,” Soto said. “It’s not a permit. It’s not over.”
Gail Palmer, of COIS, said she was and always had been opposed to the project since she found out about it with her husband, Rodger, in 2019.
“If it was on industrial land I’d be for it,” she said. The sentiment was echoed by Jan Palmer, Donna Heiser, Susan Palmer and Soto.
Roger Palmer said that another issue at stake here was “home rule,” the right of local government to govern what happens within its borders.
“If you read the home rule, in the state Constitution, it tells you that you’re allowed local laws,” he said. “If this goes through and they’re able to sidestep this, they can sidestep other things.”
In the end, everyone with something to say should say it at the public hearing, the group explained. They all believed that with 150 people attending both dates, each with three-minutes to speak and a willingness to stand up and do so, a substantive issue would grab the law judge’s ear and keep Cambria the agricultural town they know and love.
Soto said he’d be at the public hearing where he’ll talk about the projected stormwater spilling off the land where solar panels are to be installed.
“Other people are going to have other things that they see, we all specialize in our own areas,” he said.
Soto said he’ll speak to the hundreds of gallons of stormwater which will run into Bull Creek on the southeast corner of Cambria and turn up in communities like the Town of Wheatfield. That being the case, he reasoned, the company should be held accountable for any damage its project makes in increased flooding in that area. Alternatively retention ponds should be required to protect property owners who may not even even know what’s coming from upstream.
“I went door-to-door on Monday night on Townline Road, past Mapleton. Nobody has been notified of this project,” Soto said. “Those people have Bull Creek wrapping around their homes. They will be affected and I think many of them will come to the public hearings.”
Soto also said that the project shouldn’t have been a project in the first place. He said given the sprawling nature of the placement of the solar panels, the project should’ve been identified as six or seven projects, which would’ve made them “25-Megawatt and under” projects and therefore be held to follow local zoning laws instead of the rules set by ORES.
“It was supposed to be all in one area, when it first started and as we got further into it, it sprawled all over the place,” Soto said of the project. “It was very sneaky how they did it, in my opinion.”
Public hearings regarding the Bear Ridge Solar Project by Cypress Creek Renewables will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Cambria Volunteer Fire Company, 4631 Cambria-Wilson Rd., Lockport, NY 14094.
