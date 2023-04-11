Lockport Fire Department responded to a blaze by the Niagara County Highway Garage early morning on Monday.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said that there were no injuries and the fire was taken care of quickly after LFD responded at approximately 2 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but may have been intentional.
Quagliano said some plastic culverts, an aluminum fence and some electric lines, which melted, were all that was damaged in the fire. However, he noted, plastic pipes don’t burst into flames without a reason.
The highway garage is located on 225 South Niagara St, but the fire was on the northern bounds of that property, running parallel to Oakhurst Street in the City.
A residential home is situated across the roadway on Oakhurst Streete, but is set a reasonable distance from what was the site of the fire, Quagliano said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.