A Lockport man was charged with three felony gun charges after being arrested Monday afternoon on Vine Street is being held on a $50,000 cash bail.
Joshua M. McPhail, 18, was arraigned in front of City Court Judge William Watson, pleading not guilty to criminal possession of a stolen firearm, as well as criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was represented by Matthew Pynn, a Niagara County public defender.
According to the arrest report, Lockport police were looking for McPhail after receiving a report that a male had “obtained a handgun from a recycling bin.”
Police were given a description of McPhail and located him near Vine and Juniper streets.
Upon detaining him, police allegedly found two handguns on him, one of which, a Smith & Wesson revolver “with the hammer cocked back,” that was listed as a stolen according to the Town of Greece Police Department.
Watson determined the $50,000 bail for McPhail’s release, denying Pynn's request for a $1,000 bail, and scheduled a speedy felony preliminary hearing for Wednesday. McPhail is also expected for a recognizance hearing in county court later today in front of Judge John Ottaviano.
According to court documents, McPhail is being prosecuted by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which indicates that he had violated his parole for another crime.
District Attorney Brian Seaman communicated through a staff member at the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office that he did not have any comment on McPhail’s case.
