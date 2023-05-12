The First Presbyterian Church in Lockport will be unearthing some history as a part of their bicentennial celebrations.
The church has several events planned to celebrate their 200 years of history over the next two weekends.
This Sunday, the church will be digging up a time capsule that was buried in 1988 in front of the church building in the parking lot that contains various items from the church.
The church also sees the celebrations as an opportunity to get church members of all ages to get involved.
Session member Bryan Seekins, 19, and Music Director Jeff Seekins, 65 will both be taking an active part in the church's celebrations.
Bryan and his father Kevin will be the ones that dig up the time capsule.
While he doesn't know what the capsule contains, Bryan said he will be excited to unearth a part of the church's history.
"It's gonna be like traveling back to the past and it's going to be interesting, he said."
Both said they are also looking forward to performing music at Sunday's service that will incorporate organ, bells and choir.
Jeffrey said that he and members of the church have spent countless hours working on the bell pieces.
"I'm really looking forward to the bell pieces, because we've worked really hard on it," Jeffrey Seekins said.
While walking through the congregation where the service will be held on Sunday, he pointed to the church's famous Tiffany windows.
Jeffrey Seekins said these windows are unique because they feature multiple layers of glass which leads them to absorb significant amounts of light.
"If you feel the glass in the coldest day of winter, you can put your hand on those windows and they're still warm because they're absorbing so much light," he said.
The church's first place of worship was a simple wooden structure constructed in 1823, the year of the church's inception. It was originally located on Hawley Street, where the courthouse currently stands. It moved to its current location on Church Street in 1855 and two other buildings were constructed on the property in 1877 and 1928, Jeffrey said.
Whether its been a centralized place for Presbyterians moving to Lockport from different areas, its early participation with Meals on Wheels, child daycare or peanut brittle, the church has prided itself with being a unifying and generous presence in the community, he said.
The time capsule will be opened Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a festive worship service featuring music from the duo Boyd Meets Girl will be held on Sunday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m.
