Prospective school trustees in local non-city school districts are carrying petitions now to get on the May 16 ballot.
In the Barker school district, two trustee seats are up for election, those held by Emily Gow and John E. Sweeney, school board vice president. Both are running for re-election, according to the Barker district office.
In the Newfane district, two trustee seats are up for election, those held by Ann Kennedy and Santo Tomasine.
Tomasine said he is seeking re-election, while Kennedy told the Union-Sun & Journal that she has opted not to.
“I’ve done the best I can in my time there. It’s a wonderful job, but after almost 60 years working in education I need to just relax,” Kennedy said.
In the Starpoint district, three trustee seats are up for election, those held by board president Jeffrey Duncan, Shawn Riester and board vice president Kelley Swann. All three intend to run for re-election, according to the Starpoint district office.
In the Royalton-Hartland district, three trustee seats are up for election, those held by board president Carol Blumrick, Sara Fry and Jeffrey Waters.
In the Wilson district, three trustee seats are up for election, those held by R.J. Seager, Timothy Kropp and board preident George Waters. All three told the US&J that they intend to run for re-election.
In all districts, the term of office for a school trustee is three years.
Trustee candidate petitions are due by April 17 in all districts.
