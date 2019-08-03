A North Tonawanda native was among five recipients of the Purple Heart Medal from Western New York honored by Congressman Brian Higgins during a recent ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
“It’s an honor to recognize and to thank these heroic Western New Yorkers and Purple Heart recipients who each made such tremendous sacrifices for their country'" Higgins said. "These service members ... represent our highest values and it’s a privilege to be joined by members of their families to formally present their well-earned medals in advance of National Purple Heart Day.”
Technical Sergeant Hugo Greinert of North Tonawanda served as a radioman and waist gunner in the 722nd Squadron with the 450th Bombardment Group during World War II.
The 450th was primarily tasked with destroying Axis supply facilities across the European Theater and the nature of their work was risky and dangerous. However, the unit successfully completed 274 missions and won a series of Distinguished Unit Citations for its outstanding work.
Greinert went on to serve in many major battles and campaigns in the European Theater, including Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, Northern Apennines, Southern France, Rhineland, and Air Offensive Europe.
Greinert’s plane was shot down over enemy territory on Feb. 25, 1944 during Operation Big Week. This operation sought to destroy German aircraft production capabilities by executing a raid on the Prufening Aircraft Factory in Regensburg, Germany but was able to make his way through Yugoslavia to a U.S. base in Italy in May of 1944 with the help of local resistance groups.
After his service, Greinert returned to his home in North Tonawanda with his wife, Esther. He received a Purple Heart Air Medal for wounds received in action on March 29, 1944, as well as the Air Medal with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Good Conduct Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star and 1 Silver Service Star, the World War II Victory Medal, the Honorable Service Lapel Button, and the Army Aviation Badge Basic.
Greinert and Matthew Alan Kreib are the coauthors of an essay entitled “Filling a Gap: Authorship and Identity in Collaborative Autobiography” that relays his experiences in Yugoslavia.
Congressman Higgins presented Greinert’s family with his Purple Heart Medal and the six additional medals.
Other local servicemen honored were:
• Sergeant Salvatore Bonfante
• Private First Class Vincent John Marmion
• Private First Class George T. Cannon Jr.
• Stewards Mate First Class Calvin Coolidge Young
National Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 because on that day in 1782, General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit, a piece of heart-shaped purple cloth embroidered with the word “merit” in white thread. This award was the predecessor to the modern-day Purple Heart Medal. The medal was implemented in its current form in 1932 on President Washington’s 200th Birthday by Army General Douglas MacArthur and officially developed into today’s version by 1944. The Purple Heart is presented to service members of the U.S. armed forces who have been wounded or killed as a direct result of enemy action and is the oldest American military award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.