J. Fitzgerald Group, a full-service integrated digital and traditional marketing communications firm serving local, regional and international clients, has selected five nonprofit organizations with a focus on helping underserved or underprivileged children to receive free advertising and marketing services as part of its CreateAthon event.
Each organization was evaluated for the group’s audience reach, the ability of services to make an impact on the nonprofit organization and the communities they serve as well as the scope of each group’s financial need.
While scope of CreateAthon was initially limited to two candidates, after reviewing the applications, the decision was made to include five organizations in 2019.
“... we decided to include additional organizations to offer the greatest possible benefit to as many worthwhile groups as possible,” said Carmel Cerullo-Beiter, partner and vice president of J. Fitzgerald Group. “In this, our 12th year hosting CreateAthon, we’re excited to work with a diverse group of nonprofits from Western New York and beyond to help them help children in need.”
The five organizations are:
• The Teacher’s Desk: This educational supply store in Buffalo offers classroom items and materials to teachers at no cost to help them provide for their students in need.
• Lockport CARES: This organization aids women, men and families with children in need by providing emergency shelter, material items and compassionate care.
• Oglala Lakota Children’s Justice Center: Based in South Dakota, this organization works for children’s advocacy on behalf of children who have suffered severe physical or sexual abuse.
• Families of FANA of WNY: This group works to provide support for U.S. families who wish to adopt children from Foundation for the Assistance of Abandoned Children, based in Bogota, Columbia.
• Lockport Ice Arena & Sports Center: The year-round ice arena in Lockport is working to promote social welfare and physical fitness, combat juvenile delinquency and develop good sportsmanship in children through supervised athletic activities at the arena.
CreateAthon is held as a 24-hour creative blitz, starting this year at 8 a.m. today at the JFG offices at 12 W. Main St. in Lockport. The JFG team and a group of additional volunteers will get to work, continuing around the clock, to create brochures, digital and print advertisements, posters, TV and radio scripts, billboards, bus shelter ads, social media templates and other needed pieces. The finished work will be presented to each group starting at 8 a.m. Friday with final files and materials provided to the groups at no cost.
Learn more about CreateAthon by visiting jfitzgeraldgroup.com/createathon.
