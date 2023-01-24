MEDINA — With the cost of eggs skyrocketing in recent months, restaurants, bakeries and even families are finding it harder to afford them.
A year ago, eggs could sometimes be purchased for little more than $1 a dozen, compared to recent months when a carton has cost more than $5 in some stores.
The rising cost is being blamed mostly on an avian flu, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which was first detected in North America in 2014. A Rockingham County, Va., newspaper reported last week that HPAI was found in a flock of commercial turkeys there, causing concern that the price of turkey will rise, now, too.
While the Centers for Disease Control considers this type of virus a low risk to humans, it is a serious threat to poultry farms and backyard flocks. As of December, reportedly more than 57 million egg-laying hens were lost since the beginning of the outbreak in February 2022. That surpasses the 50 million lost in the 2015 avian influenza outbreak, according to USA Today.
Hence, HPAI is being blamed for soaring egg prices. USA Today reported the price of eggs jumped 11% in December from the month prior. The average price of a dozen large grade A eggs in December hit $4.25, up from $1.79 a year ago.
Locally, eggs a year ago at Aldi’s and Dollar General in Medina were $1.29 per dozen. Last week, the price at Aldi’s was $4.99 per dozen, while at Dollar General they were $3.95, but had been $4.50, according to an employee.
Local restaurateurs and bakers say when you add inflation to that, it spells disaster for their business.
Jenna Pangrazio, fiancée of Rudy’s owner Brody Hoffmeister, said their cost for eggs has gone from $40 to $50 dollars per case to $110. They are spending $500 a week on eggs, she said.
“We have tried to keep our breakfast prices the same, but we are going to have to raise them if this keeps up,” Pangrazio said. “We know our customers are struggling, and we are trying not to raise prices.”
Terry Lake has cooked at Rudy’s for 20 years and other restaurants for 16 years. He said he has never seen such price increases.
“January is always a bad month for restaurants, anyway, with people catching up after Christmas, and this just makes it worse,” he said.
Employees of Aldi’s and Dollar General are forbidden to talk to the media, but a customer at Aldi’s, who asked just to be called Linda, said her son eats three eggs a day and she’s struggling to afford them.
“I’ve been buying egg whites to add to the eggs to stretch them. Still it’s costing me $10 to feed him breakfast at home,” Linda said. “I also don’t bake much anymore, because it’s so expensive.”
• • •
At the Village House in Albion, manager Spiro Mitrousis said, the wholesale price of a case of eggs has risen from $20 to $30 a year ago to $120 currently. A couple of weeks ago it was $160 per case.
“And that’s just one of the items that has gone up,” Mitrousis said. “We’ve kept good pricing, but last year we’ve had to keep raising prices, because everything is so expensive.”
He said he’s never had to cut back before, but with the increased cost of food and the minimum wage, he’s going to have to cut back hours.
“Before Covid, all the restaurants were open and we were all busy,” Mitrousis said. “Now, there are less restaurants open and we are less busy. It’s inflation that’s causing it.”
Beth Miller, owner-operator of Wild Flour Bakery and Deli in Albion and she said she’s not making any profit on baked goods now because of the high cost of eggs.
“I prefer not to raise prices, but I’m getting to the point where I can’t not do it. My costs have increased more than 100 percent in six months,” she said. “I’m scared to raise prices. I’m a new business and I don’t want people to not come.”
Hannah Pollard of Medina is a home baker who is also feeling the pinch. She uses 10 to 12 dozen eggs a week in the cookies, pies and small cakes she makes and sells. She has been bartering them for eggs with friends who have chickens at home. She said the problem is compounded by the fact chickens don’t like the cold and don’t lay as many eggs when it’s cold and dark.
Pollard said there has been a steady increase in the number of products she uses that have gone up in price. Brown sugar was $1 and is now $1.69. Butter was $1.99 and now it’s $3.99. Add to that the shortage of oils, such as palm oil, which is used in Crisco — a pantry staple whose price has doubled.
“Two weeks ago I had to raise my prices,” Pollard said. “From $5 for half a dozen cookies, I had to increase to $6 a half a dozen.”
Tina Oosterling of Medina, who owns A Kut Above, said she heard people talking about looking for egg substitutes. An internet search revealed a number of products that can be used in place of eggs. While these substitutes can work culinary magic in some recipes, the finished product won’t be the same as when real eggs are used. A list of many substitutes can be found by searching “Egg substitutes.”
• • •
Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, said in a news release that egg production capacity remains strong and eggs remain a good value.
“Egg farmers are doing everything they can to keep costs down and maintain a steady supply,” Metz said. “Prices reflect several factors beyond a farmers’ control, including inflation and supply chain challenges related to cost and availability of feed and grain, diesel fuel and shipping. Intermittent supply disruptions due to bird flu, which has affected egg farmers in several states, as well as commercial broiler and turkey farms, have had temporary impacts on commodity pricing.”
The good news, according to Metz, is that most of the egg farms that were affected by HPAI in 2022 have recovered and are back to producing eggs. Nationwide, according to the USDA, there are approximately 6% fewer hens laying eggs right now.
Egg sales have remained strong despite temporary price increases, according to Metz.
“People love eggs, and as one of the highest quality protein sources available, consumers know eggs are still a good value,” she said.
