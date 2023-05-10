Four residents are competing for three open seats on the Royalton-Hartland Central School District Board of Education. The winners of the May 16 election will receive three-year terms of office. These are the candidates:
Carol Blumrick
Blumrick is one of two incumbents running for a seat on the board of education. She previously taught at the district’s elementary school for 30 years before retiring in 2017.
She’s wrapping up her second term and is the board president this year.
If re-elected, Blumrick said that since the pandemic is no longer at the forefront of the district’s daily educational concerns, she would focus on the district capital project that has been proposed to New York state. It would provide much needed additions and renovations to the over 100-year-old high school building.
“Now that Covid is behind us, I feel we’re on the move again,” she said.
Nicholas Mark
Mark, a Retirment Actuary, graduated from Roy-Hart in 2004 and has three children attending elementary school in the district.
If elected, Mark’s focus would be on upgrading facilities and student safety in schools. He also stressed the importance of student and parent participation in the district.
Mark said his background in finance, math and employee consulting would be beneficial to the school board.
“I’m an analytical thinker, so with any decisions being made I’m going to hear both sides and collect facts,” he said.
Brian Sullivan
Sullivan, an Engineer with All Metal Works, has two children that attend the elementary school in the Roy-Hart district.
He is also a part of the district Technology Committee and the Parent Teacher Association.
If elected, Sullivan said he would focus on being involved with the capital project and would like to see a new wing constructed at the high school as well as the day-to-day functions of the schools.
Jeffrey Waters
Waters, a retired Middleport police officer, is also an incumbent and has been a member of the school board for 15 years.
He has five children who have all attended Roy-Hart schools. Three have graduated, one attends the middle school and one attends the high school.
If re-elected, his top priority would be to continue to improve safety for students and faculty in the district by proposing the installation of physical barriers around the grounds of the school buildings.
“My focus is on securing the building now as opposed to reacting to active shooters,” Waters said.
