Have you noticed, lately, the multitude of commercials on TV for some new drug on the market that pharmaceutical companies are trying to, literally, cram down our throats? Of course you have. How can you miss them!?
And have you also noticed in those ads that they advise you to ask your personal physician about these so-deemed miracle drugs and then add, “Let your doctor know in advance if you have heart disease, are pregnant, suffer from a congenital brain malfunction or have had a liver, lung or anal transplant”? Or something like that.
Here’s what I’m thinking: If your personal physician doesn’t already know that you have heart disease, are pregnant, suffer from a congenital brain malfunction or have had a transplant, then what in the hell kind of doctor is (s)he? and who is (s)he to tell you if you should or should not take some new drug that’s on the market? I wouldn’t ask that one to recommend a good restaurant or movie. Just saying. Moving on.
Next: If you’re like me, you enjoy food. and because of that, any recipe — with an appetizing photo, of course — is naturally going to catch your eye. Here’s the deal: Lately, I’ve come across more than one — I swear it’s the truth — published recipe for scrambled eggs. Friggin’ scrambled eggs.
Here’s what I’m thinking: If you don’t already know how to make scrambled eggs, without going to a recipe, then just maybe your second career as head chef at The House of Pork Chops should be, no pun intended, put on the back burner. But that’s your call.
Here’s what else I’m thinking. Worn cliches that have to go:
“That’s what she said.”
Please, guys, that eye-rolling, macho line is so old you’re dating yourself. Which you more than likely are doing, literally, if you are still using it some 40-odd years after the first make-believe office stud proudly, for some reason, said it. Maybe it’s been around longer. Dunno. Don’t care. Next.
“That’s what I’m talking about.”
Seriously? If you could run a replay of what was said just before whatever it was that elicited that particular response, I guarantee you that the speaker was not only not talking about it, they weren’t anywhere near the topic. Just saying. Another ...
“You know it, I know it, everybody knows it.”
Probably the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard. and it’s used a lot. Put simply, if I knew it, why would you be telling me? and why would I be staring at you like you just told me that you have Elvis Presley and Jimmy Hoffa locked up in your attic? No I don’t know it; nor do I believe it. I always find that the speaker is usually just trying to convince someone of something he or she has fabricated, by trying to make them look like they are the stupid one and out of the loop. Just saying. Next.
“Just saying.”
People who say that are simpletons who can’t put a handful of lucid thoughts together to make a legitimate point. It’s usually someone who can’t see the forest for the trees, and instead of an occasional self-evaluation, they like to point out other people’s deficiencies without any in-depth analysis.
“Can’t see the forest for the trees.”
I have no idea what that even means.
Here’s what else I’m thinking: Sports announcers who say ...
“A nice piece of hitting.”
What’s that supposed to even mean? Since “a piece” implies not the whole thing, does that mean it doesn’t go in the score book as a full hit? Just asking.
“A great striker of the golf ball.”
Really? Can you get any more pretentious? Let’s just leave it at that. Next.
“He came to play.”
Good Lord, can we please put that absurd logic to bed? What other reason would there be considering the fact that he’s in full uniform and has taken his position on the field? Here’s an idea: if you’re paid to announce the game, how about being original instead of filling the airwaves with shop-worn, over-used gibberish? Just sayin.’
That’s it. and you know it, I know it, everybody knows it.
And, even more precisely, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
