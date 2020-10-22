FROM THE VALLEY: Throwing tantrums, clubs and sticks

I usually see my doctor twice a year. He's a good guy. And like me, he enjoys a round of golf. The last time I was in his office, he asked how my game was going.
I told him, “Doc, you wouldn't believe the distance I'm getting on my drives. I'm hitting it so far down the fairway, I can't even see it!”
He quickly pointed out, “I'm over here. You're talking to a medical skeleton.”
B-O-I-N-G! Oh yeah.
Last stay with that nonsense: I played horribly the last time out. I was missing shot after shot. An encouraging playing-partner tried to cheer me up. “Think positive about your next round.”
“Come on,” he continued, “what are you gonna shoot next?!”
“My swing coach?!” I joked.
“He's safe. You'll miss by a mile.”
So much for the encouragement.
But to be honest, I know my capabilities — or lack thereof — and I can deal with it. Sure, I get frustrated, it's part and parcel of the sport. But I try to get over it before the next hole. Why? Because there's nothing more annoying than spending four hours playing with someone who acts like a spoiled child, a black hole who sucks the fun out of the whole outing for everyone in the group. Someone who doesn't understand the nature of friendly competition and can't put it in proper perspective. Someone who acts like he's on the PGA Tour and has the skills to go along with it. It's juvenile and selfish.
Politically influenced advice to those sorts: I know Brett Decker. And you, sir, are no Brett Decker. If you're going to whine about every little thing, either play alone or head over to the bowling alley and rent yourself a pair of germ-infested shoes and give that a whirl. Good idea, huh?
I feel better now.
• • •
Switching gears. Since I brought my boat back from the St. Lawrence River to where I live, in Medina, I've been getting the urge to go out fishing again. Literally, across the street from my house is a small lake that runs into Oak Orchard Creek and on into Lake Ontario. I decided to get some worms and give it a try. In the past, I've caught some nice fish there.
First things first, I needed to pick worms. Because the weather had been fairly dry, I watered an area of the lawn to entice them to surface later that night. What a pain. Standing outside holding a leaky hose for about an hour, my shoes and socks got soaked. Hopefully, it would be worth the effort and produce results.
A couple hours after the sun went down, I put on my night-crawler camouflage and decided to go a-pickin.' Gee, what a surprise … NOT! When I opened the door it was pouring outside. The torrential downfall was so bad that some guy with a long, gray beard holding a lantern floated by in an ark. I wasn't deterred; despite the rain, I decided to go for it.
It had been awhile since I last got my own night crawlers. I kept confusing wet, glistening twigs for worms. Thinking “what the hell, if I can't tell the difference, maybe the fish can't either,” I threw some in my bait can.
Long story short: I got out on the water and drove my boat up to the waterfall area of the lake. I used the twigs as bait and it worked … kind of. I caught eight large tree limbs. Apparently, the submerged branches were quite smitten with the smaller sticks. And being a firm believer in the practice of catch and release I didn't keep them. I threw them back into the water.
Moral of the story: Sticks and stones may break my bones, but they make even worse fish-fries.
Anyhow, my final piece of advice: If you are an impatient sort and want to relax and have fun, cast a line, not a 7 iron.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Remember civil discourse and respectful disagreement? What happened and who's responsible for its absence? Contact Tom if you can "respectfully" explain: Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
