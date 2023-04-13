I was watching some of the world’s best golfers compete at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia last weekend. The Masters Tournament is considered the most prestigious event in the sport of golf. I say “prestigious” because that’s how it’s presented to the viewing audience.
Maybe it’s just me, but I tend to find the whole thing a tad pretentious. I mean, after all, it is just a sporting event. But the whispered reverence and sanctified piety that announcer Jim Nantz ascribes to it reeks of over-the-top superficiality and self-glorification.
I say “Seriously, dude?! Lighten up, it’s not a symposium on world hunger or the dangers of cult-like servility. It’s four rounds of golf. Period.”
But, what do I know?
Aside from that, there was almost a tragedy during the event when high winds toppled several tall pine trees, just missing spectators, golfers and their caddies. The moral of that story is you don’t mess with stormy weather. Or in Donald Trump’s case … Stormy Daniels. Yessiree Bob, if you’re a player, you should keep your putter out of harm’s way.
See what I did there?
Last week I mentioned I’m coming up on an anniversary of sorts with From The Valley. It was almost 17 years ago when this column first appeared. It’s not a biggie, but I thought I’d share a couple of story lines I once considered using, then upon further thought, realized they sucked and tucked them away to never see the light of day.
So please don’t read the following; or, at least, wait until after the sun sets.
I thought about writing the complete article in this one sentence: “To make a long story short, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.” I didn’t do it. You can see why.
I once entertained the idea of writing about the effects that time has on the way we think. For instance, the shipwreck of the RMS Titanic:
As most of us know, a plaque has been carefully placed at the bottom of the ocean where the ship now rests. It’s in memory of those who lost their lives on that fateful night just over a century ago. Those who discovered the wreck have tried to orchestrate a global commitment to not disturb the area. It is, after all, the final resting place of so many people, and the thoughts are that the sunken vessel should be treated with the dignity and respect afforded any gravesite.
Fast forward the rewind button (there’s an enigmatic proposition) to about 4,000 years ago, give or take a day. We have the Great Pyramids. and what is a pyramid? As everyone knows, it’s an elaborate burial chamber built for pharaohs, kings, their servants, mummies, daddies and stuffed pets.
But, have you ever noticed that, as a society, we have no reservations about digging them up like they were old bottles or pieces of tin that our metal detector beeped on? Not to mention, ancient mummies have even been displayed in museums as money-making look-’n-sees.
So the question begs to be asked: what is the appropriate length of time between showing respect for those who once roamed the planet and ... who-gives-a-crap? How long before “too soon?” is blown off without a second thought?
OK, let’s move on.
Today is my daughter Melissa’s birthday. She is, by far, my favorite daughter; not to mention she’s tied for first place with her two brothers, Paul and Eric, as my favorite child. Happy birthday, Melissa Kay. (Same to Eric, a week ago to the day.) Connected to that ...
“Ambition is a dream with a V-8 engine.”
Melissa’s adult children are Dominick and Madison. They are both quite creative. Madison does paintings, photography, designing and works in other mediums which she, basically, invents. Her latest endeavor is rug-making with the hope of eventually selling them. Disclosure: the fact that she finished her first one the same day the local carpet store burned to the ground is purely coincidental.
Dominic has invested his time and money into a mushroom-growing business. His passion for the craft is evidenced by the knowledge and excitement he exudes when talking about it. He and his wonderful lady friend, Alyssa, have developed a website in hopes that the public can become acquainted with his budding enterprise. You can check it out at: Newpala.com. He would appreciate it — as would I.
Finally: the quote above about ambition is by the one and only Elvis Presley. It’s from his latest CD ”From Composing to Decomposing.”
Too soon?
Anyhow, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
