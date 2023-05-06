The exhibit “Generations: The Kenan Arena Story” will open Sunday at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St. A public reception is slated from 2 to 4 p.m.
Generations consists of more than 100 images captured in the arena, which opened in 1967 and has served generations of Lockportians as a place to ice skate, play soccer and take part in a festival, a circus, an art show and more.
“This exhibit will tell the story of the arena, as a timeline,” marketing manager Rikki Cason-Weller said. “As you walk through the house you will view photographs and other archive materials that show how the arena was used throughout the late 60s to the early 2020s.”
Cason-Weller created the exhibit, inspired by an assignment she was given when she first worked for the Kenan Center, in 2017, during its 50th anniversary year. Each week she went through old photographs to find a “throwback Thursday” photo to post on social media.
“There were so many great photographs to choose from, and at that time I thought about how great it would be to create a mosaic using those images,” Cason-Weller said. “When I returned to Kenan last year, I knew I wanted to see that project come to light, and started working on a gallery exhibit to highlight the arena and all that it has been a part of in Lockport.”
Over the past few months Cason-Weller scanned more than 500 photos, some taken from the Kenan collection and others contributed by community members. Those images were used to create a mosaic that will be on display during the exhibit. Copies of the mosaic will be available for purchase, in several sizes, throughout the exhibit and during the American Craftsmen show in early June.
Also included in the exhibit is a sneak peek at an upcoming marketing campaign that will highlight the generations served by the Kenan Center, along with the generations that are still to come.
In the Kenan House living room there will be 14 recreations of original pictures taken from the late 1960s to the 2010s.
“‘Create a throwback moment for the next generation’ will highlight special and unique moments that these 14 people have had at Kenan over the years,” Cason-Weller said. “It will show the importance of what we do here and the need to keep that going into the future so the next generations can one day look back just as fondly on their time spent at the Kenan Center.”
Generations will be on show through June 11. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.