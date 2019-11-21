A Grand Island man is headed fro prison for making threats against two members of the U.S. Congress.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Thursday that Carlos Bayon, 64, of Grand Island, who was convicted after a jury trial of two counts of retaliating against a federal official and two counts of making a threat by interstate communication, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who handled the case, said that on June 30, 2018, Bayon left threatening voice mails for U.S. Reps Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington. In the messages, he said he wanted to “feed them lead." He also said on the messages: “Make no mistake, you will pay.”
Upon execution of search warrants at Bayon’s residence and storage garage, federal agents found a loaded rifle, 150 rounds of rifle ammunition, and books on how to make homemade bombs and other explosives.
“Today’s sentence should send a strong message to those who seek to express their political views by making threats to public officials,” Kennedy said. “If you chose to sound-off by making such threats, then one response you will likely hear in the future will be the sound of a prison door slamming shut behind you.”
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the United States Capitol Police, under the direction of Chief Steven A. Sund, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Gary Loeffert.
