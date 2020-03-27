Girl Scouts have sweet idea to help essential workers

The Girl Scout cookies business took a hit in March.
The familiar shopping plaza booths where they would be, often with posters, yelling out, "Hello! Would you like some cookies!" have vanished amongst the coronavirus reality facing parents and troop leaders.
However, every crisis has its heroes and for the leaders of Girl Scout Troop No. 70070 of Lockport, this is another chance to teach their wards the value of "selflessness."
"When we were doing booths, before we got shut down, we were collecting any donations for veterans," said Olivia Wasiluk, co-leader of the troop. "So, at each booth that we went to, if somebody didn't want to buy cookies, we suggested they give a donation."
Amid the spread of COVID-19, the troop decided the best thing to do was shift their focus to supporting essential workers.
"We collected all those (cookies), and then once everything started happening in the last couple weeks, we decided we would switch it up this year and donate them to essential workers and anybody that is a frontline worker," Wasiluk said.
The group has already donated to Buffalo General Hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Briarwood Manor assisted living facility, local postal workers and to school officials who have been handing out food for students throughout the crisis.
"It makes me happy to donate these cookies to the doctors and nurses that are spending all of their time to care for the sick people," said Junior Scout Kelsie Kirkpatrick.
Girl Scout cookie season tends to start the first Sunday and run through the last Sunday of March, Wasiluk said.
Before the virus, Girl Scouts sold boxes of cookies in front of places like Walmart, True Value, Fieldstone Country Inn and Village Eatery. To keep up with demand at the booths, a lot of cookie boxes were ordered in advance.
"We still have a bunch left, and we're trying to get parents, friends and family and anyone in the area to buy cookies because we're actually sitting on a bunch because we can't do the booths," Wasiluk said. "We're also trying to get monetary donations to buy the cookies, then go out and deliver them to whoever they think we should bring them to."
"With everything going on, everyone's trying to 'pay it forward' a bit," she added. "We thought we could do a 'one hand washes the other' kind of thing where we reduce our inventory, but we also help out our community that is still working while we're at home with our families."
For school0aged scouts, it has been difficult. They're going from a meeting once a week, to none at all, she said.
"They're shut away from their troop. They're not selling their cookies. They're not earning their goal to get prizes," Wasiluk said.
She said scouts are excited about writing notes and drawing pictures to cheer up workers who receive their cookies.
Members and leaders of the troop are asking more donors to join their cause.
"I think that it's basically selflessness where you give back to the people who help all of us," Wasiluk said. "You take it for granted that the doctor is there constantly. It's learning about being selflessness and serving yourself to the community when they need you the most."
To order a box, contact Olivia Wasiluk at owasiluk1977@gmail.com. The troop will accept credit, PayPal, checks and cash.
