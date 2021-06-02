A new $40 million global campaign has been launched by state officials aimed at revitalizing New York's tourism industry. The campaign will promote tourism attractions across all regions of the state through the summer, fall and winter tourism seasons as the state begins to welcome all visitors — local, national and international.
The first phase of this campaign focuses on New York City and will run on digital outlets in select international markets and on broadcast TV in national and local markets. Upcoming spots in the campaign's second phase will feature a variety of attractions from the state's diverse and unique regions outside New York City.
"New York's tourism industry has struggled for more than a year, but as we begin to turn the page on COVID we have a unique opportunity to build something that never existed before and lead the globe in the post-COVID world," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We want the world to know that New York is back and better than ever, and this new global campaign will help to spark the revitalization of our tourism industry by reminding travelers that there is nowhere else in the world like New York State - and we want them to come see it all for themselves."
Cuomo said New York state has been successfully reopening segments of its economy, allowing the state to extend an invitation to visitors once again. As travelers are starting to make post-pandemic plans, officials want potential visitors to consider the Empire State as a safe destination with countless options available to create an unforgettable vacation. This new campaign will highlight the state's must-see destinations as the state reopens, helping spur the revival of the state's tourism industry and further the rebuilding of the economy.
The first spot in this campaign highlights destinations, attractions, sights and sounds synonymous with New York City. It showcases iconic New York City landmarks like Washington Square Park, Moynihan Train Hall, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty, set against the classic standard "Theme from New York, New York."
"Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, serving as one of the state's largest employers, while playing a vital role in connecting people from around the world with the one-of-a-kind places that symbolize the indomitable spirit of the Empire State," Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said. "Our tourism industry and its dependents suffered greatly during COVID, and it is time to reinvest and welcome visitors once again. This new campaign portrays New York's energy and confidence, tested and strengthened over the past year, and proudly proclaims we're back and we want you to be a part of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.