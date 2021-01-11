The Youngstown Village Diner, which has been a fixture of Main Street for 20 years, has felt the effects of the pandemic’s restrictions.
Recently, Cathy Pasquantino, owner of the Youngstown Village Diner, put out a call on Facebook asking for business from residents. People came out in droves to support her and her staff through take-out orders. The post also got the attention of Grant Johnston, a Youngstown resident who felt more should be done to keep the diner around. He decided to start a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000, with people already donating $2,240. Keeping business in Youngstown is important to Johnston, especially since the pandemic has taken business away from many municipalities.
“I reached out to her and told her about the Bar Stool Sports Fund,” he said. “There’s a fund going on that’s helping small businesses around the country and my initial reaction to this was, ‘Hey, you guys should apply for this and see what happens.’ But I hung up from her and I thought, ‘Why are we sitting around hoping something happens? Let’s get some community support behind these people and get something done. That’s why I did what I did. It’s gained a little bit of traction and that’s nice to see.”
While she does appreciate the gesture, Pasquantino said she might help other businesses that have been flailing in the pandemic as well. During the first few weeks of the pandemic, she said things were a bit scary because they were only open for take-out orders. In time, she got into the rhythm of doing take-out orders, but then came summer; a time when people flock to Youngstown.
However, business was poor and not what she would have hoped. Without the good summer, she felt behind the 8-ball, but she feels things are going to be fine as she looks for the light at the end of the tunnel. Since her original Facebook post, she wrote another post thanking people for their support and to announce she just signed a new seven-year lease. She’s found the challenges of the pandemic made way for plenty of positive changes at her business but that some challenges were simply unavoidable.
“We closed for a few weeks in the summer so I could remodel the kitchen,” Pasquantino said. “I took advantage of the low-interest small business loans but you get a long time to pay it back, and I never would have been able to do that. Now, I have a nice new kitchen for the rest of my life, which I’m looking forward to cooking in for a long time. Challenge wise, just the income that we’re used to isn’t there and the people that work for me, the hours aren’t there. But everybody’s hanging in there and I haven’t lost a single person.”
She is hoping in 2021, things are going to get back to the way they were, with businesses being allowed to open at full capacity. Pasquantino doesn’t fear closing because her business is steady enough to remain but knows things are going to be tight for a while. People have been doing the most they can to help her business, in addition to the donations to the GoFundMe, people have been buying gift certificates from the diner. One person, she said, bought a $500 gift certificate so members of the Coast Guard base nearby could eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.