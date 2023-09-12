Hindsight, it has been said, is 20/20. While that aphorism is usually deployed to partially exonerate us from blame for bad decisions — how could we have known the outcome would be a disaster? — it’s considerably less of a dodge when that hindsight comes in the form of data on a global pandemic.
Such is the case with the statistics at the heart of a new report from the Empire Center that examines “retrospective modeling” on the toll that COVID-19 took during the deadly first wave in the late winter and spring of 2020. Drawing on research from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, it gets closer to the real number of infections and deaths caused by the virus during a period in which testing was either nonexistent or scarce. The analysis suggests that the height of the COVID wave peaked in the middle of March with around 61,000 infections per day — or roughly six times higher than the highest tally of positive tests recorded in mid-April.
In sum, the Empire Center’s “Behind the Curve” concludes that New York’s first battle with COVID started earlier than previously thought, and that the three-month period of highest infection made it among the worst-hit not just in the nation, but in the world — with a mortality rate just behind that of Mexico City, at the top of the list.
The state’s inability to discern when the wave was cresting, the report argues, led to decisions that ranged from wasteful to potentially deadly. For example: If an infection rate is receding, there’s likely less need to clear out hospitals and devote resources to setting up emergency treatment centers in expectation of a far greater number of new cases — less need, that is to say, for Executive Chamber guidance that nursing homes should be required to take back in residents from hospitals regardless of their COVID status.
These lessons and others are not merely matters of hindsight. They are, rather, key to helping the state prepare for the next pandemic, and the one after that. This editorial board has previously called for a robust independent review of the state’s response to COVID. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration last year contracted with the Virginia-based consulting firm The Olson Group Ltd., which is expected to hand over its findings this fall. The Empire Center is correct in pointing out the drawbacks of the state’s decision to hand the work to a contractor, including the fact that the Olson Group lacks subpoena power to compel anyone to deliver testimony.
The end of summer has already brought news of an increase in COVID cases statewide, and a new COVID variant that is making its way around the world. It is too soon to tell whether this variant, described as the most unique since omicron two years ago, will have serious impacts on commerce and education or remain in the realm of the merely annoying — as witnessed by the decision by Saratoga Springs to shut down the city clerk’s office in late August.
The news should remind New Yorkers, more than just about anyone in the world, of the need to stay vigilant — and update your immunization.
