Are progressives in Albany trying to make New York unlivable for anyone but the super wealthy? Their latest push to extend rent control to nearly all apartments makes you wonder.
The state Senate and Assembly last week released budget proposals that include tenant protections aligned with what they call a “good cause eviction” standard. Don’t be fooled. Their plan has nothing to do with preventing landlords from evicting tenants in bad faith, which landlords already can’t do. It’s destructive rent control by another name.
Under the Democratic plan, rents on market-rate housing would be effectively capped at 3%, or 1.5 times the consumer-price index in the region where the unit is located, whichever is higher. If landlords raise rents above this rate, they couldn’t evict tenants who refuse to pay. Only owner-occupied buildings with fewer than four units would be exempt.
But what if landlords need to raise rents above the cap to cover the cost of repairs, rising taxes or insurance premiums? They’d have to spend thousands of dollars on legal costs to justify the increase to local housing courts, which are currently jammed with tens of thousands of cases dating back years.
One immediate effect would be to reduce the property value of apartment buildings across the state. This is what happened to rent-stabilized apartments after Democrats passed a law in 2019 that eliminated owners’ ability to raise rents when units become vacant or when the tenant’s income exceeds $200,000.
New York Community Bancorp this week agreed to assume deposits and many assets of failed Signature Bank, but it notably declined to buy Signature’s $11 billion in loans against New York City rent-stabilized apartments. “It’s toxic waste,” one investment banker told Bloomberg News. “From an investor point of view, these are dead assets.”
Progressives’ new rent control plan would make all multifamily housing loans in the state toxic. It would also lead to an erosion in living conditions as owners skimp on maintenance and kill investment in new supply. A recent study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that apartment buildings with regulated rents have lower levels of maintenance and more code violations.
We’re told progressives in the Legislature hope Gov. Kathy Hochul will support their rent control plan in budget negotiations if they agree to zoning reforms she is pushing. The trade’s not worth it, but never underestimate the capacity of Democrats in Albany for economic destruction.
