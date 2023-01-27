Last week’s state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that resulted in the failed nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle to be the state’s next chief judge confirms a chief worry about Gov. Kathy Hochul — she’s not dealing from a position of strength within her own party.
LaSalle said all the right things in his confirmation hearing — he’s pro-labor and pro-choice and would have been the first Hispanic to serve as chief judge. Democrats packed the Senate Judiciary Committee with senators who opposed LaSalle by adding three Democratic senators and one Republican, which provided the 10-9 committee vote against LaSalle. Democrats’ opposition to LaSalle centered on a belief that the nominee had been too moderate on several cases to come before the Court of Appeals and an election on which he ran on the Democratic, Working Famlies, Independence and Republican lines on the ballot as well as the Conservative Party — with Democrats seizing on the Conservative Party’s endorsement as a reason to question LaSalle’s credentials.
The Judiciary Committee’s vote leaves Hochul with two options: sue in an attempt to force a full vote in the state Senate or choose another judge more palatable to a group of Senate Democrats who want a judge who disregards precedent or what the law states. In essence, Senate Democrats want the type of judge they decried at the federal level when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and New York’s conceal carry laws. ...
The LaSalle vote was about more than one person’s qualifications to lead the state court system. It was also about Hochul’s ability to lead her party on important matters. In our opinion, Democrats rolled over the governor on legislative pay raise legislation in December. Last week’s defeat of Judge Hector LaSalle is another sign Hochul is being led by the legislature — and that’s not good for those of us who don’t live in New York City.
