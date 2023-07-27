This isn’t the first call for a federal plan to deal with the immigration issues that have resulted in an influx of migrants into New York state. It surely won’t be the last.
But a recent court decision in state Supreme Court in Manhattan County pushing New York City’s challenge of more than 30 executive orders by county executives throughout the state ... into local courts just shines a brighter spotlight on the need for federal action.
Pushing these decisions to states is how busloads of migrants crossing the southern border ended up in New York and other cities in the first place. Border state governors had no good plan and little help from the federal government dealing with migrants, and to relieve the pressure in their cities sent them throughout the country. Then, New York City Mayor Eric Adams did the same thing he criticized the southern governors for doing as New York City quickly ran out of space.
Now, counties fear holding the bag, especially when court documents in City of New York v. Rockland County et al. show funding from the city to help take care of migrants being relocated to counties is likely to end after four months. That’s a big ask for counties unless Gov. Kathy Hochul is going to put state resources on the table. There is also the problem of a patchwork quilt of policies throughout the state depending on what local Supreme Court and, we’re sure, Appellate Division judges rule in the coming weeks and months. This is no way to make policy, but it’s what we’re left with due to continuing inaction by the federal government.
We in New York are dealing with the effects of immigration gridlock in Washington, D.C., just as the governors of border states have for decades. It’s time for real immigration reform. The federal government has to do a better job securing our borders — including our northern borders. At the same time, those who come to our country legally should be allowed to work legally, quickly, so they can earn a living and begin earning the better life they envisioned when they made the journey to the United States. Lastly, housing and caring for migrants can’t land on the backs of states or local groups who struggle to fundraise.
It’s time for leadership from those we elect to represent us in Washington, D.C. Fix this mess.
Jamestown Post-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.