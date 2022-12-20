If there were any lingering doubts about the security and efficacy of mail-in voting, the midterm elections should put them to rest.
Once again, mail-in balloting proved effective in ensuring Americans across the country had the opportunity to make their voices heard.
And it should be increasingly clear that mail-in voting doesn’t favor one political party over the other, despite the insistence of many in the GOP that the process is tilted unfairly toward Democrats.
The loudest of those voices, of course, belongs to former President Donald Trump.
“Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to statewide mail-in voting,” Trump tweeted during the runup to the 2020 election. “Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out for Republicans.”
More than two years later, the former president is still singing the same sad song, posting just last week on Truth Social, “REMEMBER, YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR & FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS — NEVER, NEVER, NEVER. WON’T AND CAN’T HAPPEN!!!”
All the all-caps screaming in the world doesn’t make a lie true. And fortunately, it looks like Trump’s fellow Republicans are starting to accept that fact.
“Our voters need to vote early,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Fox News. “There were many in 2020 saying ‘don’t vote by mail,’ ‘don’t vote early,’ and we have to stop that, and understand that if Democrats are getting ballots for a month, we can’t expect to get it all done in one day.”
What’s more, Republicans who have accepted the reality of mail-in ballots — such as governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Brian Kemp of Georgia — have won re-election handily.
Herschel Walker, meanwhile, parroted Trump’s conspiracy theories and lost a close Georgia U.S. Senate race to incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock, who relied heavily on early voting by Democrats.
According to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into last week’s election, besting Walker by an almost 2-1 ration of mailed ballots. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
Several academic studies back up what Republicans are starting to realize and what election officials from both parties have been saying all along.
“We found that universal vote-by-mail does not affect either party’s share of turnout or either party’s vote share,” according to a study in the scientific journal PNAS. “These conclusions support the conventional wisdom of election administration experts and contradict many popular claims in the media. Our results imply that the partisan outcomes of vote-by-mail elections closely resemble in-person elections, at least in normal times.”
... There are signs that Republicans are finally moving past lawsuits and toward voter recruitment.
“Republicans spent an inordinate amount of time complaining about and suing over election rules,” Kevin McLaughlin, former executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico. “Imagine how effective we would be if we spent even half that time developing a strategy and, call me crazy, turning out voters.”
