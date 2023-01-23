The governor wants to build more homes. She needs to ensure they're affordable.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase housing in New York would be more encouraging if affordability seemed more like a priority than an afterthought.
The governor, in her State of the State message, called for a "housing compact" that engages the government and communities in a joint effort to develop 800,000 new units of housing over the next decade.
That's a worthy goal. A state that hopes to attract new businesses and stem an exodus of residents needs more homes. New York is one of a number of states that in recent years has created more jobs than it has boosted housing.
But it isn't just housing that's in short supply; it's affordable housing. According to the Population Reference Bureau, more than 51 percent of the state's households in rental units are rent-burdened — with more than 30 percent of their income going to rent — and nearly a third of homeowners are in similar straits when it comes to paying the mortgage. The situation is, not surprisingly, worse for those with lower household incomes.
Ms. Hochul aims to increase the housing supply by setting growth goals on a community-by-community basis. Communities would be encouraged to streamline environmental reviews and zoning regulations to speed up approvals and allow more multi-family projects, especially near downstate mass transit lines. The state would create a $250 million infrastructure fund and a $25 million planning fund to help communities develop and meet their goals. If they fall short, the state could step in, approving projects through a new State Housing Approval Board or the courts, unless a community can show a health or public safety reason to deny approval.
Creating housing is all well and good. And in theory, the less tight the housing market is, the lower rents and home prices will be. Again, that's the theory.
The one significant nod in the governor's plan to affordability, though, is to give communities extra points toward their overall housing growth goal for units that meet affordability criteria.
That sounds like a plan that puts a lot of hope on the market to act in the public interest. There's no clear incentive in this plan to encourage development of affordable housing in and around, say, a hot community like Saratoga Springs, where plenty of housing has already gone up at prices that most people working in the city's tourism and hospitality industries can't afford. And where housing isn't being built, what's the carrot?
It reminds us, somewhat, of the state's brownfields program, which originally offered big tax incentives — which are, after all, public subsidies – to developers who cleaned up old polluted sites. Developers bought in — and used the tax breaks to fatten their profits on things like office parks and luxury hotels that they were going to build anyway, even without the public help.
If the state has a goal, it needs to make that goal not just a wish but a clear priority, even a mandate. Otherwise, New York could end up pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into an effort that results in more housing that most of the state's workforce can't afford. That isn't good for people looking for a place to live, or for companies looking for a place to do business, or for a state trying to attract and keep them.
