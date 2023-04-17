The ideas behind the reform are still good, but the current system sets troubled teens up for failure.
In one sense, it’s no surprise that New York’s Raise the Age initiative isn’t working as promised, because the program was never fully implemented. But that’s not the extent of the problem with this important criminal justice reform.
The initiative has been hobbled both by flaws in the statute and by a lack of follow-through. The good news: Both appear to be fixable.
Before changing its laws in 2017, New York was one of only two states that automatically treated 16- and 17-year-old criminal offenders as adults. The rationale was that we shouldn’t treat teens, with their decision-making faculties still not fully formed, the same way we treat adult offenders. For most non-felony offenses, they were to have their cases heard in Family Court, where most records could be sealed if they did not reoffend. They were to be provided with mental health services, education and training programs, and substance abuse treatment to help them find a new path.
But people familiar with the Family Court system say that even now, years after the change became law, there’s no structure in place to deliver those kinds of interventions. Instead, cases drag out without the youth receiving any sufficient court-ordered services. What’s more, there aren’t enough secure juvenile facilities to send troubled teens to. A lack of beds means teens are being transferred to faraway lockups, housed in jails, or just sent home.
Raise the Age wasn’t meant to be a catch-and-release program. It was supposed to be a way out of the justice system. The idea behind the reforms — that young people nearly always deserve a chance to get their lives back on track — is a solid one. But just putting them back on the street with an ankle bracelet is no “chance.” It’s a setup for failure.
Ambiguity in the law, or confusion in its implementation, is failing communities, too. Not all crimes involving 16- or 17-year-olds were intended to be handled in Family Court. Violent felony charges — involving a sex offense, significant physical injury or the display of a weapon — are supposed to stay in a youth division of a criminal court. And judges can keep a nonviolent felony case in criminal court, too, if it has “extraordinary circumstances.”
But what might make a case “extraordinary”? The Raise the Age statute does not say. Those undefined “circumstances” should set off warning bells. As we’ve argued on proposed tweaks to another criminal justice reform — bail laws — the criteria upon which judges’ decisions are made must be clearly defined. And if judges are sending teens to Family Court when their charges call for stronger treatment, clearly more training for judges is called for, too.
The 2018 budget allocated $800 million for Raise the Age. Most of it hasn’t been spent. Yes, the pandemic disrupted everything, but that’s behind us now. New York must make it a priority to get intervention programs running and to add more beds in youth facilities. Lawmakers need to get in and make fixes to the parts of the law that aren’t working right. Make Raise the Age work the way it was intended to — to help kids and communities.
