For a sense of the scale of America’s opioid crisis, consider this: If every person in the city of Schenectady and the town of Clifton Park were to suddenly vanish, we’d still be thousands short of the annual tally of U.S. drug overdose deaths.
The National Institutes of Health estimates there were 106,699 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021. That’s about 292 people per day. According to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl — and by all accounts the numbers are rising. Of course, that number does not include the people who overdosed but survived, or others in the grip of active addiction, or their loved ones wondering if they’ll be the next to get that call. It’s a long roster of human misery.
What will it take before America treats opioid addiction like the emergency it is?
The Times Union’s Paul Nelson, Raga Justin and Kathleen Moore have written recently about some of the people who are trying. They include Schenectady police, who earlier this month urged drug users to check their supply for the presence of fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid, as the city saw eight fatal overdoses in just a few days. And organizations like New Choices and Project Safe Point, who try to get test strips and overdose-reversing medicines into the hands of people who may need them.
These are examples of what’s known as “harm reduction” — an approach to treating addiction that tries to meet drug users where they are: getting people help if they’re ready, equipping them with clean needles or test strips if they’re not.
Last year, New York’s Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board recommended putting the biggest share of the state’s settlement money toward harm-reduction measures. But for state lawmakers, it didn’t rise to the level of a priority. With more than a month left in this year’s legislative session, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie was already dismissing talk of action on the drug crisis: “This is not something that’s going away any time soon,” he told reporters. “I think we’re going to have to continue the conversation.” Most opioid-related measures ended the session still stuck in committee.
That was a dereliction of duty, and New Yorkers must demand better of lawmakers next year. But in the meantime, legislators can do what Mr. Heastie said they would do: continue the conversation.
Lawmakers could be using this off-session to hold conversations in their districts. They should listen to constituents’ stories about how heroin, fentanyl and other deadly narcotics have affected their families. They should hear their concerns about how the state has handled the crisis. And then they should outline various approaches — funding for addiction treatment, harm reduction, law enforcement — present data about best practices, and start building support to take action next year.
And while they’re out there, state lawmakers should talk to the nonprofits doing street outreach, as well as the local police and EMTs responding to overdose calls — the people working to prevent these sad and senseless deaths. They’re heroes, but they shouldn’t be the only ones.
— Albany Times Union
