Democrats got caught last year with their hand in the redistricting cookie jar.
Now, they’re going to court to try once again to get their cookie.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James filed an amicus brief in support of efforts to redraw New York’s Congressional district lines rather than leaving the lines drawn by a court-appointed special master in place between now and the 2030 census.
In case anyone has forgotten the sordid history of the 2021-22 redistricting process, here’s a refresher. The state’s Independent Redistricting Commission was unable to come up with Congressional District maps that both Republicans and Democrats could agree on, so Democrats in the state Legislature drew districts they liked and then approved them. Republicans filed a lawsuit saying the approved maps were gerrymandered to Democrats’ advantage. The state Court of Appeals agreed and a special master drew the lines that were used in November’s election.
Those lines, many political pundits believe, helped Republicans recapture the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives. Now, Democrats want the Independent Redistricting Commission to be called back into action to draw new Congressional lines. Hochul and James argue the state Legislature must have the opportunity to remedy maps invalidated by a court and that there is now another year until the next congressional election cycle — meaning plenty of time to draw maps they like better than the special master’s maps.
The recent confirmation of Judge Rowan Wilson means Democrats likely have a clear path to the congressional districts they want. Wilson dissented in last year’s case that threw out the Democrats’ congressional maps, saying Republicans didn’t do enough to show the state’s maps were unconstitutional and didn’t provide any facts — merely innuendo — that gerrymandering actually happened.
Rather than face punishment for getting caught with their hand in the cookie jar, Democrats are about to get their cookie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.