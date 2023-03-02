New York state is correct in wanting to do what is best in the future when it comes to our environment. All one has to do is look at how nature was seemingly disregarded for decades during America’s manufacturing boom.
Tons of untreated waste from these industries went into lakes, making them unfit for swimming and drinking. We’ve learned our lessons as both Erie and heavily polluted Onondaga, near Syracuse, are becoming healthier by the day.
How to move ahead without fossil fuels on the grid, however, is a bit more challenging. Though alternative energy sources need to be part of the solution — through wind and solar — the aggressive plan by the Empire State to be totally green around 2040 will come with a high cost. All of us as consumers will be part of that burden.
In mid February, the Public Service Commission approved — by a 4-2 vote — $6.6 billion in transmission upgrades that are designed to reduce congestion in three upstate regions as called for by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Though a total cost for the project was estimated, it could be much higher. That led to at least two “no” votes on the plan.
“The saddest part of what we’re doing today is that no one will know. No one will pay attention,” said John B. Howard, commissioner. “No one will know that upstate rate payers are potentially having higher impacts than downstate rate payers. … It will be after the bill impacts hit — and I guarantee you when these costs hit our rate cases — the howl from these same constituencies will be heard from here to Timbuktu.”
Upstate United Executive Director Justin Wilcox said this project could lead to electricity rate increases that fluctuate between 3% and 16%. That may be manageable for some households, but it could be a detriment to business.
Wilcox’s numbers are an educated guess, which is what the state commission is going by when approving these actions. State residents are already burdened with some of the highest taxes in the nation. Asking users to pay more for utilities — especially those north of New York City — could lead to a greater population drain. Even if it means — at some time — an improvement to our environment.
Jamestown Post-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.