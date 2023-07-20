It has been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. If that’s the case, last week’s decision from the Third Department of the state Appellate Division is setting up New York for another potentially bonkers election cycle.
It’s hard to imagine that 2024 can match 2022, when the state endured — pay attention, now — the failure of the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to accomplish its map-making work in bipartisan fashion, followed by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature’s decision to take on those labors for themselves, which led to a court fight that tossed out the lawmaker-drawn districts for state Senate and congressional offices. Those districts ended up being redrawn by a court-appointed special master, whose work guided last year’s voting — and, many Democrats believe, helped Republicans win in several tossup House races.
The special master’s work was challenged in a lawsuit brought by a Democrat-aligned group that argued the IRC should be given another crack at drawing the maps for the 2024 elections, as opposed to waiting for the next once-a-decade census in 2030. The Appellate Division decision backed this argument 3-2. The case is surely headed to the state Court of Appeals, which will ultimately answer the question of what it meant last year when it backed the special master’s districts. The twist: The high court has a new chief judge and an enhanced progressive majority.
(We have) previously objected to the Democrats’ lawsuit, arguing that it is, as Appellate Justice Stan L. Pritzker put it in his dissent to last week’s majority decision, “a mandamus mulligan.” But if the IRC does get a chance to break out its pencils again, the best we can hope for is that they go about their work in a way that prevents a repeat of last year’s partisan deadlock. (The panel’s ability this spring to agree on new state Assembly maps is encouraging, though it’s worth noting that its work there made only modest tweaks to the Legislature’s maps.)
If the IRC deadlocks again, we will be left with the tender mercies of the Legislature’s majority, who might view it as sanity to do the same thing they did in 2022 in the hopes that a newly constituted Court of Appeals might be more amenable to what the court previously labeled as gerrymandering. Such an outcome would stand as a particularly gross example of the politicization of the judiciary. And yet another shifting of congressional lines would pitch next year’s races into the same sort of chaos that bedeviled candidates and voters alike in 2022.
The only thing worse than that outcome would be for the Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to do absolutely nothing to overhaul the redistricting process. ... (T)he 2014 “reforms” pushed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and two legislative leaders who ended up in federal prison were a joke, creating an IRC that was designed to fail and thereby hand map-making power to incumbent majorities — elected officials picking their voters, as opposed to the other way around.
Albany Times Union
