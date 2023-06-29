The breakdown of gaming compact negotiations between the Seneca Nation of Indians and New York state shows just how addicted to gaming dollars the state is becoming.
A January 2021 report by the Spectrum Gaming Group found the Upstate gaming market — an area that includes all of Western New York — is saturated by gaming options. The state Gaming Commission paid the consulting group to determine the state of gaming in New York state, and when it comes to Upstate the Spectrum study found the best thing for casinos is to add amenities in an attempt to capture more tourists because local economies are supporting gaming nearly to their capacity. It did not (recommend) adding gaming to Upstate in 2021 because there wasn’t much revenue left to be captured.
It’s interesting, then, that two years after the Spectrum Gaming Group study the state Gaming Commission was ready to approve a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation that includes a new casino in the greater Rochester area. The area lies within the Seneca Nation’s gaming zone of exclusivity, though the state has approved racinos and casinos in and around the exclusivity zone.
Despite its own study stating the Upstate casino market is saturated, the state was ready to approve a compact authorizing a new casino. We wonder if the Seneca Nation has different numbers than those generated by Spectrum Gaming that show a new Seneca Nation casino would fare well in the market, or if the Seneca Nation knows it can operate a casino less expensively than a non-native owned facility.
Either way, it’s awfully interesting that the state was willing to overlook its own study on market saturation. The state may need to call one of those problem gambling hotlines for its addiction to gaming revenues.
