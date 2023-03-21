Ronnie A. Koonce III, 22, 5862 S. Transit Road, pled guilty to a charge of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, in Judge Caroline Wojtaszek’s court on Tuesday, March 21.
Koonce was a suspect in a Halloween car crash and the discharge of a firearm at approximately 11 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021, on the corner of Adams Street and East Avenue. Lockport police found a firearm nearby the accident and witnesses in the vicinity claimed that an occupant of one of the vehicles may have been involved in a shooting.
Koonce was then arrested on March 8, 2022 after a five-month investigation. At the time, police said they believed Koonce fired a handgun twice while sitting in the back seat of one of the two vehicles involved in the crash.
Koonce was originally charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a stolen firearm. He pled not guilty to those charges on Friday, September 2, 2022.
At his hearing on Tuesday, the original crimes attributed to Koonce were replaced with a charge of attempted criminal possession of a weapon as part of a plea deal agreed to by ADA Carrington Crossley, the prosecution in the case.
Also as part of that agreement, Wojtaszek said she would also apply a sentencing cap of a maximum of two years in state prison in her considerations of proper punishment for Koonce's crime.
Sentencing for Koonce will take place on May 31.
