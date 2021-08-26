Handsome Jack in concert Saturday

NORTH TONAWANDA — Handsome Jack will perform a live concert Saturday on the lawn space at Carnegie Art Center, with special guest Off the Wall.
Handsome Jack, originally from Lockport, is made up of band members Jamison Passuite (guitar/vocals), Joey Verdonselli (bass/vocals) and Bennie Hayes (drums/vocals), who play a fusion of boogie soul rock 'n roll.
The concert precedes the release of Handsome Jack's new album, “Get Humble,” this fall. The album has the band digging again into the classic American musical lexicon (blues, soul, country, rock) to craft a timeless soundtrack for house and block parties.
The concert is a fundraiser for the Carnegie Art Center, which strives to make the arts accessible in the North Tonawanda area. The Dirty Bird food truck, Prosper Brewing and Big Norwegian Kombucha will be on site during the show.
Gates will open at the art center, 240 Goundry St., at 5 p.m. and Off the Wall will open the show at 5:30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.carnegieartcenter.org or at the gate.
