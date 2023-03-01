After writing a letter dated Feb. 6, 2023 alleging “harassment” at a special meeting on December 19, 2022, 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle has not met with Corporation Counsel Pat McGrath who is heading the investigation into her accusations.
Fogle said Wednesday afternoon in a phone interview that the reason for this is because McGrath doesn’t want a “third set of eyes” looking at the case . Fogle believes that the investigation should be turned over to a third, unbiased party, noting that McGrath was appointed by Roman.
McGrath said in her defense to questions of bias that, “I work for the city, not anyone else,” and that she would recuse herself if a conflict of interest was found. However, because Fogle has not met with her, very little investigating has been possible.
“I continue to interview people,” McGrath said, noting she intends to speak to everyone who was in the M-24 room, a conference room behind Council Chambers, during that special meeting.
“Alderman Fogle has been unavailable,” she said.
Fogle said she has procured an attorney, Joe Makowski, who has an office in Buffalo, after she was unable to find an attorney in Niagara County that would touch the case. Makowski will be present in any meeting with McGrath, Fogle said, and that she feels more confident moving forward having hired him.
In her letter, Fogle accused Common Council Paul Beakman of turning “the council discussion into a coercive, hostile work setting.” Similar charges were leveled by former-Alderman at large Gina Pasceri in her Jan. 10, 2023 resignation letter to Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman saying that Roman had created a “bullying” and “hostile” work environment.
Roman has said that she doesn't know what either letter is speaking of. Beakman said that the only truth to Fogle's letter is "the signature."
Both Pasceri and former-5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard quit their posts shortly after the special meeting, which was called so officials could vote on whether to put two ambulances into service for the City of Lockport.
The Lockport Fire Department’s ambulance service had been formerly scrapped in 2014 because of a fiscal crisis in the City. Barnard and Pasceri voted against the resolution and Fogle opted to abstain. The resolution was passed by the rest of the council and mayor.
Fogle said that she had to sit on the floor in the Council Chambers to hear what was happening in the M-24 room at a more recent meeting. She said she’s turned in a doctor’s note to excuse her for not attending meetings in the conference room, but has not filled out the accommodations form to the city justifying moving meetings into the larger chamber, as she feels the form violates privacy rights.
During her conversation with this reporter, Fogle said, “I’m not going to quit.”
“They want me to quit and not speak out on issues,” she concluded. “I’m not going to stop and I’m not going to quit.”
